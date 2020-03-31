Sounds Like A Hit: “Songland” Taps H.E.R., Usher, Boyz II Men And More For New Season [VIDEO]

After churning out seven #1 hits, “Songland” is gearing up for Season 2! The artists featured on this season are pretty incredible too.

NBC’s groundbreaking songwriting series “Songland” will return for a second season on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series features a panel the most successful songwriter/producers in music – Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder as they are joined each week by a special guest recording artist who is seeking help from “Songland” for their next hit song. Today NBC announced the full list of guest recording artists who will be featured on season two of the show, including Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher. Check out the official announcement below:

Last season “Songland” produced numerous chart-topping hits including seven songs that achieved a #1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.

Additionlly “Songland” was the #1 new alternative series of the summer in 18-49 and total viewers (with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens).

Do you think more #1’s are on the way?

Just look at all the achievements the season two guest roster have ammassed:

Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B supergroup Boyz II Men

Eight-time ACM and seven-time CMT Award-winning country duo Florida Georgia Line

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Luis Fonsi

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio Lady Antebellum

Five-time CMA-winning country superstar Martina McBride

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Julia Michaels

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Platt

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha

Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher

Who are you most excited to see get a song from “Songland” this season?