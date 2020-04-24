Keisha Bottoms responds to Trump's Lysol injection suggestion for COVID-19

SYAITMFH: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Responds To Trump’s Lysol Injection Suggestion [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Every day it’s something new and stupid when it comes to Donald Trump.

Although he spent yesterday giving Georgia governor Brian Kemp for re-opening the state far too early, 45’s biggest hit of the day was his comments about potentially treating COVID-19 patients with injections of Lysol or house cleaner in addition to using UV lights “inside the body” to “fry” the coronavirus.

In the midst of all this Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been hitting the cable news shows hard over the last week address and rebuffing the foolery coming from both Kemp and Trump’s mouth.

God bless this woman. Between the politicians and the racists, she’s had a long a$$ week.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.