SYAITMFH: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Responds To Trump’s Lysol Injection Suggestion [Video]

Every day it’s something new and stupid when it comes to Donald Trump.

Although he spent yesterday giving Georgia governor Brian Kemp for re-opening the state far too early, 45’s biggest hit of the day was his comments about potentially treating COVID-19 patients with injections of Lysol or house cleaner in addition to using UV lights “inside the body” to “fry” the coronavirus.

In the midst of all this Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been hitting the cable news shows hard over the last week address and rebuffing the foolery coming from both Kemp and Trump’s mouth.

God bless this woman. Between the politicians and the racists, she’s had a long a$$ week.