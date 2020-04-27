A History Of Michael Jordan's Outfits From Iconic To Disastrous
Be Like Mike: Michael Jordan’s Fashion Evolution From 80s Fashion Icon To Baggy Pants Disaster
- By Bossip Staff
Michael Jordan is undoubtably one of the biggest icons to ever exist in sports. Definitely in all of entertainment. He is one of the elite legends in any era. He’s dominated the past 30 years with swag, charisma and style. Well, okay, the style part is maybe a bit questionable.
The Last Dance documentary by ESPN is highlighting Jordan (and the Chicago Bulls’) legendary 90s run. We are also getting flashbacks of the fashion evolution of MJ. In the 80s he was young and fly. In the 90s he was sophisticate with some off-court Nike drip. The 2000s?
Uh.
Well.
How did we get here? Hit the flip to see for yourselves.
