Bingeworthy: A Comprehensive List Of Content That’s Kept Us Captivated During Quarantine

There are a million and one binge lists out there — we even dropped a couple last month, but after talking to some of the editors in our iOne Digital family we thought it would be a great idea to create a comprehensive list across all of the brands that would really highlight what shows and movies are hits with multiple editors.

To get the job done, we asked editors from Bossip, MadameNoire, Cassius, Hip Hop Wired, Global Grind, Hello Beautiful and NewsOne to send us a list of the ten shows and or movies we’ve been watching during the quarantine to help keep us entertained, then we passed that list back around (140 titles total!!!) and editors co-signed on any content they’ve also watched and agree is bingeworthy. Today we’re giving you the Top 21 courtesy of our finest iOne Digital Editors .

Tiger King (Netflix) Tions, ligers and Joe, oh my! You’ll never look at a zoo the same way after entering the world of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and its founder, Joe Exotic. From animal cross-breeding to murder and literal mayhem, the docuseries explores the endless scandal that surrounds a clan of exotic animal lovers, zookeepers, investors and wildlife conservationists—yeah, you read right.

Ozark (Netflix) Marty and Wendy Byrde are in the thick of it after the bloody events in the season 2 finale. The kids are older and smarter which leads to some interesting complications. Ruth is pushed to her limits and Helen precariously tries to find a work/life balance. -Jason Lee

Parasite (Hulu) Parasite won an Oscar for Best Picture this year, and rightfully so. This story follows the struggling Kim family infiltrating the lives of a wealthy family just to survive. Their deceit eventually catches up to them, while jealousy and greed take over. *This movie includes subtitles so you have to put down your phone while watching. It’s worth it. – Alexis Felder

