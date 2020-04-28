Love Still Is ____: Mara Brock Akil & Salim Akil Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary

Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil are still going strong in their marriage. The couple just crossed the 21-year threshold according to an Instagram post made by Mara. The television show creator shouted out her Executive Producer husband, referencing “Love Is ____”, their canceled television project together from 2018.

Love still is___

Happy 21st Anniversary, Salim.

#InTheLandOf #HoldingOnTight

The couple has two children together, 11 and 16-year-old sons, Nasir and Yasin. She calls them the “fruit” that love bears.

The celebratory anniversary post is good news for the couple. Near the end of 2018, people didn’t know if they were going to make it after Salim was hit with claims he sexually assaulted a mistress and copied her show idea for “Love Is ____”. The show has since been canceled by OWN network and the lawsuit is still ongoing. Salim denies allegations.

21 years isn’t too shabby for a Hollyweird couple, right? Did you think they’d make it this far?