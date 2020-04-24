Jeweler Says Gervonta Davis Tried To Pay For $250K Worth Of Bling With A Fake Check, Files Suit (Exclusive)

A Philadelphia jeweler said boxer Gervonta Davis scammed them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry by trying to pay for the baubles with a fake check.

Shyne Jewelers Inc. sued Davis for breach of contract and unjust enrichment after they said the boxer conned them out of their wares. The company said in April 2019, Davis legitimately bought a $130,000 Richard Millie RMOl 1-FM watch with a blue band.

He then asked for more jewelry, including a $130,000.00 for a Richard Millie R.I. 1011-FM watch with a green band, a $60,000.00 for a customized Tank pendant, a $30,000.00 for a Rolex with diamonds, $12,000.00 for four customized “GTD” pendants and $19,000 to repair the blue Richard Millie watch, court papers state.

The company sent him the bling – with the exception of the pendants – and Davis, through a representative, sent them a cashier’s check from TD Bank. But the jewelers said they didn’t know the check was counterfeit, and after closer examination, they learned it was a fake.

“Davis knew that the Cashier’s Check was counterfeit, and he acted intentionally and with malicious intent to deceive Shyne and deprive Shyne of its property and the services it provided to him,” the jewelers said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Shyne said it has demanded payment from Davis, but he’s ignored them, their complaint states.

And to add insult to injury, the jewelers said Davis has been parading the allegedly stolen bling all over social media and in public.

Davis had not responded to the lawsuit as of April 23, court records show.

Shyne wants at least $250,000, plus its lawyer fees paid.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Davis and Shyne for comment.

This isn’t the only lawsuit the prizefighter is facing. He’s due in a Miami courtroom next week for a trial related to charges that he battered his daughter’s mother during a heated confrontation at a celebrity basketball game during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.