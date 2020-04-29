Rest In Peace: Bollywood Legend And ‘Slumdog Millionaire’/’Life of Pi’ Star Irrfan Khan Dead At 53

Irrfan Khan was one of the most beloved Bollywood actors in India with over 150 films to his credit including movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi that were both massive successes here in the west.

Sadly, today we’re sad to report that Irrfan Khan has died at age 53 after a 2-year battle with cancer according to TMZ. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week to receive care for a colon infection.

Back in March of 2018 Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor and had been receiving chemotherapy in London. If this wasn’t already sad enough, Irrfan’s mother died last week but he was unable to see her off into the afterlife due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan’s rep says, “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan is survived by his wife and two children. Rest in peace.