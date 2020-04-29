Whassup Whassup Whassup: Issa Rae, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union And More Tapped For Budweiser Campaign

Some of y’all may be too young to remember the OG “WHASSUP” Budweiser ads that had such a successful heyday in years passed, but that’s all changing now. Budweiser recently relaunched their hit commercial campaign, with a lineup of talent that includes Dwyane Wade, Issa Rae, Daveed Diggs, Gabrielle Union, Chris Bosh, Candace Parker, Yvonne Orji, D-Nice and more. Check it out below:

The episode is part of Budweiser’s ongoing campaign which acts as a reminder for America to prioritize check-ins with loved ones as the country endures unprecedented social isolation to combat COVID-19. The episode also acts as a reminder of Budweiser’s continued partnership in support of The Salvation Army who launched a nationwide hotline in April in response to rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the pandemic. Budweiser is also offering its community the chance to say “whassup” through a host of interactive activations on its social platforms everyday at 6:00 PM EST. Wade and Union will be kicking it off tomorrow via Instagram Live (@BudweiserUSA) to answer questions submitted by fans while havin a bud.

Here’s the full schedule:

Monday: “Merch Mondays” feature giveaways to fans for the chance to receive limited-edition “whassup” merchandise.

Tuesday: Engage with our “whassup” topics to discuss occasions that bring people together such as watching TV together, sharing meals, and having a Bud.

Wednesday: “whassup” throwbacks bring followers back to the 90’s so they can relive the original ad and share it with their friends, family and followers. Followers will also have the chance to submit questions for Thursday’s Live “whassup” chats.

Thursday: “Whassup” Live Chats feature different celebrities checking-in over a Bud and answering questions submitted by fans over social media.

Friday: Celebrate the end of the work week with Budweiser and check in with your friends while enjoying a well-earned Friday beer.

Saturday: Compete in Budweiser’s “whassup” challenges over social media to win exclusive merchandise, free beer and other prizes.

Sunday: Share your best “whassup” videos on social media with the hashtag #whassup and you may be featured as part of the “whassups of the week” on Budweiser’s channels.

The Budweiser campaign’s first episode launched last week, featuring Wade and Union checking in with Chris Bosh, Candace Parker, and DJ D-Nice. Hit the flip to watch.