Where’s The Burner Account?! Beyonce Just Shouted Out Demon Time And Only Fans On “Savage” Remix; Sends Twitter Into Panic

It was bound to happen. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion working together has always made sense and been something we’ve been dying to see. After all, the two queens are from Houston. They’ve posted up pics together. And Meg has signed to Roc Nation. It was only a matter of time before they were going to tear the timeline apart.

We just didn’t expect THIS. Beyonce hopped on the remix to Meg’s popular TikTok sensation “Savage” track and blessed us with not one but TWO new verses. What stood out, though?

“Hips TikTok when I dance, on that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans, Big B and that B stand for bandsssss”

So Beyonce knows about Demon Time? She might start an Only Fans? WORD?!

“On demon time she might start an only fans” – YESS BEYONCÉ SUPPORT SEX WORKERS! pic.twitter.com/VamejPdgyY — J9 (@kharrizzmatik) April 29, 2020

Twitter is all up in arms over this new revelation, also the idea that Beyonce has to have some sort of burner account to be checking on all this. But what could it be?

Peep the investigation and the Twitter eruption that followed.