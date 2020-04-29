Chanelle Mauricette Is An Absolute Baddie
Bae Of The Day: This Business Psychologist Is An Absolute Baddie
As we power through this quarantine and time spent alone at home, we have been doing a lot of perusing the internet for the baddest baes. We have done our best to give you some of the most beautiful, driven, talented women across the worldwide web. All in service of providing you with our Bae Of The Day series.
Sometimes these women are huge celebrities are newsmakers in the reality world, but we also want to highlight women you may be unfamiliar with and want to definitely know down the line. Today’s bae is Chanelle Mauricette, a business psychologist who offers career coaching, gems and body positivity.
Hit the flip to see more of this absolutely stunning woman and her pearls of wisdom…
View this post on Instagram
I hope everyone has been able to fall in love with reading during this lockdown. . . There is great power in knowledge and books are such an enjoyable source of that knowledge. Each book contains it’s own world, it’s own universe and another story untold – fact or fiction. . . . I’ve asked before but I’ll ask again, what are your favourite reads? I got some brilliant suggestions last time so please let me know the book and what it’s about. . . . I can’t wait to see all of your suggestions!!! Swipe for some of my current reads I have on the go. . . . . . . . #bookstagram #books #booksbooksbooks #motivation #productivity #learning #growthmindset #growth #lockdown #reading #dachshundsofinstagram #dachshund #dachshundlove
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.