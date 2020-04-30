We Feel Your Pain: 15 Celebrities Who Clearly Had To Jump To Put On These Jeans

Beyonce shattered the internet Wednesday by adding her vocals to the “Savage” remix that was originally the viral TikTok sensation courtesy of her H-town sister Megan Thee Stallion. Bey blessed us with so many quotables, including a shoutout to Demon Time and Only Fans. She also hits with this gem:

“If you don’t jump to put jeans on then you don’t feel my pain”

You know what she’s talking about: people who have to squeeze so tightly into their pants that they have to jump to get it all in there. Whether they’re full-length jeans or daisy dukes, you’ve been there.

Like, imagine how much jumping Beyonce had to do to get into these:

She’s not alone. Hit the flip and see some more thickalicious women who had to do some light aerobics to get into their jeans.