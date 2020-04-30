Roxy Reynolds Reemerges In Freaknasty #DontRushChallenge Video

Throw It Back Thursday: Legendary Booty Goddess Roxy Reynolds Reemerges In Freaknasty #DontRushChallenge Video

- By Bossip Staff
After weeks of dazzling #DontRushChallenge videos, we finally got the freaky edition featuring some of our adult film faves like legendary booty Goddess-turned-perfume-selling-house-flipping entrepreneur Roxy Reynolds who showed up and showed OWT the spicy viral video.

And yes, she STILL got it yearsss after her award-worthy run as one of the biggest (and baddest) Black women in the freaky flick industry.

Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of freaky flick legend Roxy Reynolds on the flip.

