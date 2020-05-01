For Your Viewing Pleasure: YG Keeps His Distance In The Visual For His New Single “Laugh Now Kry Later!” [Video]

YG is back with a brand new single.

The Bompton rapper has been teasing new music for a while, and finally, on Friday, he dropped his track, “Laugh Now Kry Later!” along with an accompanying music video. He has been posting snippets of the song throughout the week to tease fans before actually releasing the new content.

The song is an ode to living in the moment, with YG rapping about how his life always has some sort of negativity going on that keeps him down–so instead of letting that get to him, he’s chosen to enjoy his life while he still can.

“Feels like I’m always going through the storm/I got beef with Mother Nature,” he raps on the track. “Gone have little fun, Gone do it major/Gone pour a double shot, be a shot taker/Gone live a little bit before life take ya, Laugh now cry later do yourself a favor.”

It’s really no wonder the rapper feels like his life is a series of storms: After the passing of his close friend Nipsey Hussle last year, he experienced a very public breakup from Kehlani. It’s safe to assume the untimely passing of his friend is part of what encouraged him to adopt this new motto.

Check out the music video for YG’s “Laugh Now Kry Later!” for yourself down below: