Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 6

Food on Ubereats $21.48

Delivery Fee $0.99

Tip $3

————————————- Total $98.49 pic.twitter.com/BOGqun0nuG — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) April 27, 2020

We’re baaaack with another life-saving collection of hilarious tweets and memes that got us through the last days of April quarantine while overshadowing triggering COVID updates that get more ominous by the week.

At this point, we’re either stressed tf out, tired of cooking the same 6 things over and over (and over) again, perfecting twerk techniques for demon time, learning new 73-count TikTok routines, going live with friends while looking like raggedy cave-dwellers, arguing with our quarantine bae, planning outfits for later this year, struggling to make a “homemade” mask or plotting on sneaking out for a haircut, mani, pedi or wax during the most uncertain era in recent history.

Blue Ivy said you ain't about to sit up in MY house doing nothing, get to work Miss Single Ladies pic.twitter.com/nvQvXBpWvM — 🅺.🧜🏿‍♂️ BLΛƆKPIИK 🧜🏿‍♂️ (@thiccgiant) April 29, 2020

