Hella Childish: Issa & Molly’s Toxic BFFship Is Upsetting “Insecure” Fans & Their Homegirls

Issa and Molly are equally guilty in being toxic friends to each other and I’m tireddddd of it #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/fGBsRO6gEV — Don Torino (@edvaniatorino) May 4, 2020

We’re only 4 episodes into the deliciously juicy fourth season of “Insecure” and soon-to-be ex-BFFs Issa & Molly continued their downward spiral into a dark, bitter place that stirred up disappointment (and spicy debates about friendship) across the internet.

Whew, it’s bad–really bad–and only getting worse by the episode without any signs of improving unless Issa and Molly swallow their pride, address every single elephant in the room and start communicating like adults to salvage the show’s most enjoyable friendship.

Y’all it’s time to admit Issa and Molly are mutually bad friends #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/4xU3OqX8eM — thacuzzoshow (@thacuzzoshow) May 4, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Issa & Molly’s crumbling friendship on the flip.