End Of Times Trolling: Florida Lawyer Dresses Like Grim Reaper To Protest Opening Of Beaches

Yes, people in Florida are crazy—-but this man might be the only person there with common sense. Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder is making national headlines for trolling Floridians flooding the state’s newly reopened beaches. Uhlfelder thinks the openings are premature amid the coronavirus pandemic, so he’s doing his part to encourage folks to go home by dressing as the Grim Reaper; black robe, scythe and all.

“We aren’t at the point now where we have enough testing, enough data, enough preparation for what’s going to be coming to our state from all over the world from this pandemic,” the lawyer told CNN.

Today, May 4, marks “Phase One” of Florida’s reopening that will allow restaurants and retailers to open at 25% capacity. And unlike in Georgia, salons and gyms will stay closed for now.

Uhfelder told CNN he was disturbed to see that the beaches he visited were “very crowded.”

“I know how beautiful and attractive our beaches are. But if we don’t take measures to control things, this virus is going to get really, really out of control,” he warned.

The lawyer’s so-called “COVID Grim Reaper tour” isn’t just a protest, however, it’s actually helping to raise money for local Democrats’ campaigns.

“Many have asked if I would travel the coastal towns of Florida to warn our fellow Floridians about the dangers of not social distancing in the attire of the Grim Reaper, and the answer is a resounding yes!

“Join us to help raise funds to distribute equally to Democrats running for federal office,” reads a post on his website. “They include, but are not limited to: the opponent of Matt Gaetz, Phil Ehr; and Christy Smith, who’s running in the special election in CA on May 12 to fill the vacancy caused by Katie Hill.

As part of this campaign we are raising money for Democrats running for office. Please consider chipping in $20.20 here and retweeting: https://t.co/PEHubfa91z — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

There are at least 34,728 cases in the state of Florida, with 1,314 recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Shoutout to this man for being one of the few Floridians to be a lil less crazy. The beach can wait.