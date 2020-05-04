Pay Up, Neega! Michael Blackson Gets Sugar Baby Finessed By Bangin’ Azz Victoria Kimani In “Talk To Me” [Video]

Michael Blackson is getting his acting on with Kenyan beauty Kimani aka Victoria Kimani. The singer has emerged as one of East Africa’s biggest names in music and she’s enlisted the comedian to star in her latest music video. Kimani has quite the social media following with over 750,000 supporters on Instagram and her music knocks.

Kimani recently releases her third album on April 24, ‘Afreaka’, a joint project with Liberian producer/artist FKI 1$t who has worked with notable names like Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Migos, 21 Savage and more. Their latest, “Talk To Me” stars Blackson seemingly as a sugar daddy to the star. Their appearance together has sparked hook up rumors, which Kimani scoffs at on Instagram.

Are you feeling this tune?