Under His Orange Skin: Don Lemon Straightfaced SCORCHES 45 With Pure Facts About Forever Prez Barack Obama

This morning both Don Lemon and President Barack Obama were among the top trends on Twitter. The likely reason was that Don Lemon, having noticed Donald Trump retweeting a malicious report about Obama, had a very important question for Trump. Why is the Orange Don so OBSESSED with his predecessor?!

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon asked. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know. What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man who’s accomplished, became President? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

OUCH… When you do that kind of comparing and contrasting — it’s easy to see why, riiiiiight?!

