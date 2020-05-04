Whose Lives Matter? COVID-Incubating Soup Cookies In Sacramento Spark Caucasian Chaos At Capitol Protesting Policy And Police

Keeping the public safe from coronavirus has been a struggle, to say the least.

Despite weeks of nationwide shelter-in-place orders, we’ve seen a great many photos and videos of people ignoring social distancing, partying in large groups, and generally just being selfish s#!theads who don’t give a damn if your grandmother dies because they *need* their “freedom”.

This weekend, a large, raucous, WHITE crowd gathered outside the capitol building in Sacramento, California to protest Gavin Newsom’s continued COVID-19 public health policy. These people were out of their f**king minds.

There was a confluence of so many woefully ironic things that it damn near made our heads explode. These same people, many of whom are undoubtedly musty MAGAs who screamed “blue lives matter” while Black people were being gunned down in the streets, yelled, berated, and verbally abused police officers who were protecting the capitol from their caucasian chaos.

Just look at these savages.

They’re getting up in cops faces. One of them shoved a woman back apparently pic.twitter.com/LSOAgsCtTe — Left Coast Right Watch (@LCRWnews) May 1, 2020

There was a bit of a scuffle. No arrests. Calmed down but very tense pic.twitter.com/w1tSy7PKmc — Left Coast Right Watch (@LCRWnews) May 1, 2020

But the gag is…

Waiting for someone to hand them a Pepsi … https://t.co/gdDMRiItvH — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) May 3, 2020

Oh, so when these WASP-y wafers are upset with the government then loudly protesting in the streets is about “freedom” and “liberty” but when Black folks do it then we are said to be disrespecting police and the flag.

Gotcha.