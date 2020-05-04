S*** Is Getting Real! Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s Triggering “Insecure” Episode

#InsecureHBO Issa: “I need some bars to get me hype!” Mirror Issa: pic.twitter.com/rqorPX3aSF — Grandpa (@grandpachann) May 4, 2020

Last night’s triggering “Insecure” episode moved us closer to Issa and Molly’s inevitable BFF breakup fueled by passive aggressiveness, childish communication and irreconcilable differences that continue to drain fans while fueling spicy debates about close friendship do’s/don’ts in real life.

We also sat through another cringe-worthy conversation between chronic relationship ruiner Molly and Asian Bae Andrew, Tiffany’s baby steps into motherhood, Lawrence attempting (and failing) to tell Issa something (that seems important) and Issa’s block party woes (without Condola who was MIA) that sparked all sorts of hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from last night’s “Insecure” episode on the flip.