Rick Ross’ Pregnant Baby Mama Briana Camille Sues Him For Paternity & Child Support – Rapper Wants Case Thrown Out (Exclusive)

Rapper Rick Ross’ former partner has sued the rapper in order to legally name him as their children’s father and to provide financially for them.

Briana Camille recently sued her rapper ex for paternity and to establish both temporary and permanent child support for their two children. Briana also dropped another bombshell in the court documents; she’s expecting their third child in the fall, according to her complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The pregnant mom and social media star said although they were never married, she’d been living with Ross and their two kids, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2 until they abruptly split at the end of last year, when she left his home and began raising the kids on her own. She said Ross signed the older two kids’ birth certificates.

Briana asked the judge to force the “Aston Martin Music” rapper to take a DNA test and pay her lawyer’s fees.