Did Condola & Her Boo Boo The Foolish Biker Shorts Cancel Issa’s Block Party Headliner?

Yo, Condola not returning calls or texts and then Schoolboy Q suddenly drops out. I really hope Condola ain’t moving messy like that and sabotaged Issa’s event. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/V8JqJqpwdV — Bianca Inez (@BinksInProgress) May 4, 2020

We couldn’t help but notice the absence of wild card Condola from last night’s triggering episode where we saw Issa reach out to her multiple times to no avail in a curious development that raised eyebrows across social media.

This comes just a week after her argument with Lawrence where she was blindsided by his silence when she asked if he’d still be with Issa if she didn’t cheat.

Knowing this, it’s veryyy interesting that Issa’s headliner ScHoolboy Q suddenly dropped out of the block party that set the stage for an explosive Issa vs. Condola showdown while fueling spicy speculation across Twitter.

Peep the loud Twitter whispers over Condola’s suspected sabotage of Issa’s block party on the flip.