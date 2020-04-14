Meet The Actress Playing Issa's Gorgeous New Homegirl On “Insecure"
Heyyy Condola: Meet The Alluring Actress Playing Issa’s Gorgeous New Homegirl/Eskimo Sister On “Insecure” Season 4
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Her name is Christina Elmore (who you’ve probably seen on BET’s “Twenties”) and she plays Issa’s gorgeous new homegirl/business partner/eskimo sister “Condola” who just so happens to be dating (and smashing) LAWRENCE (YES, Issa’s ex of 5 years) on the already juicy fourth season of “Insecure.”
Seemingly sweet and ambitious, she’s a breath of fresh air who brings stability to Issa’s scattered life. At this point, after only one episode, we dig her but there’s a sneaky twinkle in her eye that we’re sure leads to more messy shenanigans down the road this season.
Hit the flip for an essential introduction to “Insecure” Season 4 star Christina Elmore and hilarious reactions to her character during the premiere.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.