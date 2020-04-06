Where’s His Baby Mama? Rick Ross Filming Reality Show With New Girlfriend And Her Family

Rick Ross and his spanking new girlfriend Dej are about to document their new love and life together for a reality series. According to The Jasmine Brand, Ricky Rozay partnered with Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios Company on the project and this will be his first since launching his own production studio, Lucky Bastard Media Corp.

The series is set to document Rick Ross, along with the Frozaglia family which includes- Rick Ross’ girlfriend, Dejroune (aka “Dej”), Alisa Maria, Milan and Joe “The Crane” Fronzaglia. The family is heavily involved in New Jersey’s social life and the business community. Dej thanked her boo for the opportunity, posting:

“Wow!! I don’t know what to say. I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity. It’s been a long time coming but we here now! I hope y’all ready! I definitely have to thank God first he made it all possible @franco_pj You are truly appreciated I thank you for believing us and the Biggest thanks to my baby @richforever for joining this project pushing me beyond every limit and being my biggest fan! This is just the beginning.”

Interesting! But some fans are curious about Briana Camille, the young woman who recently had TWO kids with the rap mogul. The kids’ names are Berkeley Hermes and Billion Heir. These two co-parents were just heavily coupled-up back in September, just a few month before Dej popped up in the picture.

Camille been awfully quiet about their relationship in general. Although it hasn’t been confirmed if Briana will make an appearance on Ross’s” new reality series, would you be interested in knowing what happened with them?