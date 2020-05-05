Hi Condola: Cosmo Covering Issa Airs Her Insecurities For June Issue, “It Almost Feels Like I Fooled People”

Hiiiiii Condola! Hiiiiiiii Molly! Issa Rae’s killing the game and her Cosmopolitan cover!

Issa Rae is on the cover of the June issue of Cosmopolitan, which lands on newsstands nationwide May 12. Inside the issue, Issa opens up about everything from the pandemic and the fourth season of Insecure to fame and her legacy.

Check out some excerpts and photos from her Cosmo cover story when you continue.

On the fourth season of Insecure:

“Someone asked me if I felt pressure about this season coming on, and up until now, I hadn’t,” she says. “This fu**ing virus changed everything. Most of my mentions have been like, ‘Drop it, girl, stop playing, drop all the episodes at once’—like I’m HBO. And I’m like, What the fu**? We’re literally still mixing and editing.”

