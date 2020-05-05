Forever POTUS & FLOTUS, Lady Gaga & More Delivering Digital Commencement Speeches Via YouTube

If you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in the news then you know that the coronavirus pandemic is hitting America’s education system hard. Numerous colleges have postponed or canceled 2020 commencement exercises altogether and several states have closed schools for the rest of the year. Luckily our forever POTUS and FLOTUS are joining the likes of several entertainers to spread messages of joy and hope to students nationwide missing out on their milestone moments.

Barack and Michelle will be part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” original special that will feature other celebs and notable names including K-Pop sensations BTS, Lady Gaga, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The POTUS and FLOTUS will both give separate speeches and then a joint speech together.

Other confirmed attendees include; asapSCIENCE Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, The Try Guys, Zendaya, Mr Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of content for YouTube. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

“Dear Class of 2020” premieres Saturday, June 6 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on YouTube.

I know how hard the #Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve. That's why @ReachHigher and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6! RSVP at https://t.co/TPcaSy43B8. pic.twitter.com/glLadzlZux — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 5, 2020

Barack also confirmed that he’ll be participating in TWO more commencement exercises; on May 16 he’ll take part in a special “Show Me Your Walk: HBCU Edition” ceremony at 2 p.m. and later on that night he’ll address high school seniors at 8 p.m.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Will YOU be watching???