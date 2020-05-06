Ugly Side Of Fame: Alexis Skyy Addresses Haters With Disgusting Things To Say About Her Daughter With Special Needs

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Alexis Skyy has been openly loving and encouraging to her premature born daughter, Alaiya in public but unfortunately, this doesn’t stop people from being cruel toward her child on social media. Alexis is now speaking up about it.

The 25-year-old mom shared with fans that Alaiya has been diagnosed with the condition of hydrocephalus after being born three months early and the 2-year-old has extensive therapy to help her with her speech and in several other areas. For the first time, Alexis is opening up about how she deals with the “disgusting”, “evil” folks audacious enough to attack a child with special needs for reactions.

Alexis spoke candidly about her feelings on wayward comments she receives regarding her daughter in an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked on IG Live recently.

“I don’t really let the Internet get to me. At first, it did bother me but I just learned to kind of just block it out because it’s disgusting,” “She’s a baby. If you’re that evil to talk about a kid or what I went through, you’re just an evil person. So I just learned to just tune that part out. But it was hard, I’m not going to lie. It was hard in the beginning to deal with it.” “But now I just have this barrier up,” she said. “Like Alaiya, I know she’s strong, She’s a fighter. She motivates me every day. So to just see her striving, to help her, that’s my job as a mother, to make sure she’s good.”

