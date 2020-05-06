Real(ity) Love: The Complete Erica Mena Dating History

Erica Mena has been an ever-present piece of reality TV history. She’s been on shows for the past decade and in the Reality TV Hall Of Fame. Through that time she’s had some very high-profile reality relationships and affairs that have shaken TV to its core. She’s also been in the spotlight for other relationships outside of reality TV that have caused just as much chaos.

Erica has gone from chaotic on-camera relationships that turned into feuds, to causing marital problems for people and relationships that shocked and awed. Through it all she’s been at the center of some pretty viral controversies. That’s the Erica Mena style

So hit the flip and see the history of these relationships and why we can’t get enough of Erica Mena and her Stories.