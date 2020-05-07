Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Dear Lori Harvey, I blocked my husband on here so I could tell you that I am free on Monday. Please DM me. Monday is when i’ll be free because I have nothing to do on monday because i am free monday. pic.twitter.com/R2WeQKBlL5 — | Ashley Bellweather | (@OnlyJepp) May 4, 2020

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to celebrate the sixth consecutive week of social distancing, eating 7 times a day and turning up at IG Live parties in our living rooms.

Another week, another savagely curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) distracting everyone from low liquor levels, dwindling meat supplies, stressful Cheeto shenanigans, the same four TikTok songs OVER AND OVER AGAIN and the chilling possibility of America being locked down for several more months.

Hit the flip for another life-saving round of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the gram.