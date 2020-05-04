Lori Harvey Drops Another Spectacular Thirst Trap, Shatters Twitter
Abs & Tiddays: Lori Harvey Drops Another Spectacular Thirst Trap, Inspires High Fructose Twitter To Tighten Up
- By Bossip Staff
We stan daddy’s lil savage Lori Harvey who blessed us with another spectacular thirst trap featuring her flawlessly water-glistened abs in the latest of several Twitter-shattering pics that sent fans, creeps and super creeps into a frenzy.
Laaawd she bad and reminded everyone that she’s the bad bish supreme in a competitive industry filled with professional thirst trappers like Draya, Saweetie, Dream Doll and Summer Walker who raise the baddie bar with each quarantine photoshoot.
As for her workout routine (which probably doesn’t include quarantine snacks), we NEED that ASAP so we can be FINE fine when outside FINALLY re-opens.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lori Harvey’s latest ELITE thirst trap on the flip.
