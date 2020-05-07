“Love Goals” Finale Exclusive: Spirit Holds Her Final Session With The Group And There’s A Surprise Proposal! [VIDEO]

The first season of OWN’s relationship counseling reality show “Love Goals” is coming to a close and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip. Check it out below:

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Surprises are revealed when Spirit holds her final session with the group. Next, she meets with individual couples to get their exit strategies in place. Later, as everyone gathers together to say final goodbyes, someone pops the question!

“Love Goals” Episode: Just the Beginning airs Saturday, May 9 (9 p.m. ­- 10 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN