Drumline: A Gallery Of Absolute Baddies Nick Cannon Has Allegedly Smashed To Smithereens

Nick Cannon has been clowned for being corny his whole career. People like to say he’s lame and enjoy making fun of him. Meanwhile he laughs to the bank and builds an entertainment empire that any peer would be jealous of. On the way to that empire, he’s dated, married and proposed to some of the baddest women of all time. Seriously, Nick Cannon has spent the past 20 years walking red carpets and spending time with absolute stunners.

If you want to look at celebrity resumes, Nick’s history of baddies is up there with anyone ever. That goes for DiCaprio and anyone else who fashions himself a lover of baddies.

Want to see the evidence? Here’s the complete list of confirmed relationships and rumored flings. Feel the jealously. Let it burn slow.