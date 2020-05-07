The Coondocks: Sunken Sportscaster Jason Whitlock Dragged To The Fresh Produce Section For Shaming LeBron James’ #AhmaudArbery Tweet

Jason Whitlock is trash, been trash, always gonna be trash. It’s in his DNA. Literally. He can’t help himself from being trash any more than he can help himself from consuming high fructose corn syrup. We’re actually shocked that he still has both his feet.

Anyway, you may have seen ol’ wide-angle Whittie trending late last night and probably thought to yourself “what the hell this ni**a say now?” We’ll show you what he said, but first here’s LeBron’s social media post.

Lebron posted the same message to Twitter and this was Whitlock’s quote retweet reply:

This isn’t helpful. It’s twitter trolling. It’s using this man’s tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just s**t-stirring.

Whitlock shucks-and-jives so much for white conservative benefactors that he should have a viral Tik Tok dance by now.

You’d think someone who stirs as much runny diarrhea as this self-hating hemorrhoid would know the difference between a sincere message of shock and horror and opportunism, but that would be giving him credit for self-awareness and…naw.

To say that the reactions to Mr. “Sir, You Can’t Ride This Ride’s” latest atrocious take are scathing would be an understatement.

Disgusting. And desperate. So thirsty for engagement that youre using a cold blooded murder to get off a trash ass Bron vs MJ take. I would ask how do you look in the mirror and like the person that youve become but Im sure you never liked the person you ever were — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) May 7, 2020

What @WhitlockJason does is performative anti-blackness in blackface to appease an audience. Never does he offer anything constructive nor does he condemn ANY act of racism. He reacts to black trauma with criticism. It’s a pathetic shuck and jive that pays well. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 7, 2020

FDB.