Is That Pony Hair? Ginuwine’s Quarantine Beard And Perm Are Getting DESTROYED On Twitter

Ginuwine used to be one of the most beloved and fawned over heartthrob in the game. Remember when “Pony” and “So Anxious” came out and everyone thought he was the finest man in the game, swirly sideburns and all? Well, the quarantine has taken its toll on even our most cherished of sexy icons. Ginuwine is not immune to the ways the quarantine has decimated our looks.

He posted the above picture looking like he grabbed his goatee off the side of the road somewhere and the internet absolutely noticed. The singer faced the wrath of the internet and got absolutely clowned. We just hope that when this is all over, Ginuwine can regain the strenf of the Blek Bigen to get his situation together because everything is hanging on by a small thread. Literally.

How did Ginuwine manage to make underarm hair grow out of his chin? pic.twitter.com/3eTMIxFpOn — Somebody’s Somebody (@onlychyld) May 7, 2020

Hit the flip and see all the jokes flying.