“I Think We Would Do It”: John Legend Speaks On The Possibility Of A Verzuz Battle With Alicia Keys [Video]

As the quarantine continues, so do the verzuz battles, and one of the next matchups being teased is John Legend versus Alicia Keys.

During an interview with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 radio show, Legend talked about his appreciation for the Instagram live series in which artists, producers, and writers go head-to-head in a battle in front of a live audience. Cannon followed up by saying it was only a matter of time before the EGOT winner participated in a battle, suggesting he go up against his fellow The Voice coach Alicia Keys.

Unsurprisingly, John was all in.

“I think that’d probably be the best thing. And, honestly I think we would do it—if we did it, like a dueling piano thing … I think we will,” Legend responded. “But what I do love about the way [Verzuz has] been going so far is we’re seeing producers and writers, more than just artists. Because the producers and writers, what’s so cool about it, is you didn’t maybe know they produced this song.”

It makes even more sense for someone like Alicia Keys to get involved, considering Verzuz was launched by her husband, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland. Since the series’ beginnings in late March, everyone from Hit-Boy and Boi-1da, to The-Dream and Sean Garrett, to T-Pain and Lil Jon have battled one another for the top spot. Hopefully we get in a few more Verzuz battles before this quarantine is a thing of the past.

Check out John Legend’s full interview with Nick Cannon down below: