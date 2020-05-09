RHOA Reunion Shade: Marlo Says She’ll Gladly Accept A Peach, Blasts ‘Clown’ Kenya Moore (Exclusive)

Marlo Hampton’s ready for you to see the reads from the #RHOAReunion and she’s sending shade someone’s way.

The reality star was a guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she told Deputy Editor Dani Canada that Bravo’s first-ever virtual reunion was a “movie” seeping with shade surrounding Yovanna and NeNe’s #SnakeGate drama and more.

According to Marlo however, someone, in particular, didn’t have many reads; just a “monologue.” Marlo told BOSSIP she still thinks Kenya “isn’t real” and should give credit to Bravo for “making her.”

“Kenya sat there, talked the whole time, you know it was a monologue,” said Marlo. “Kenya is the only one I don’t get along with this season. Kenya, nothing about you is real–even if it is, you did not let the viewers see that. You got married? You should’ve let the viewers see that. “We saw you come over with nothing, Bravo made you sweetheart,” she added. “You weren’t doing s***, you didn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of until Bravo.”

She also added that she knows Kenya’s still harboring animosity over comments Marlo made about her mom—but it’s time to “let it go.”

“Know what Kenya? I know you’re watching—you should let it go. What I said about your mother was four years ago and I apologized. Let it go.

She also reiterated that Kenya’s an “actress” and a “clown” who hits below the belt.

“Go back to Hollywood and try out acting, she’s just insincere,” Marlo explained to BOSSIP. “It’s just too below the belt, you do too much, she does things,” Marlo added while ticking down Kenya’s actions. “You’re a rude b****, a very intelligent well-spoken rude b***. She knows how to antagonize you, I love her around though because it lets me know my anger management works. Damn you’re so fake, you just wanna act. Kenya it’s not fair when you sit next to me and you’re just entertaining, you’re a clown.”

Marlo also dished on her RHOA Reunion look, her billionaire ex, her H.E.R. Collection wigs, and played a game of “Fun Shade or SHADE Shade”; watch below.