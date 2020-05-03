RHOA Reunion Trailer: Who Looked More Bangin’ In Their Couch Couture?

The first look at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” virtual reunion has been released and it…looks…epic.

Although the reunion didn’t take place in person, the virtual showdown clearly got heated and the ladies came to slay in their couch couture.

Bravo’s confirmed that in typical fashion the reunion will be three parts and will recap this season’s rollercoaster ride.

“This three-part reunion will reveal that things aren’t as peachy among the RHOA ladies these days,” Bravo shared, “with the likes of Nene and Kandi, Nene and Kenya, Nene and Eva, Porsha and Kenya, Porsha and Eva, and Cynthia and Kenya going at it to figure out where their friendships lie following this rollercoaster ride of a season.”

During the reunion, all the ladies wore white (remember NeNe said she was initially set up to be the only wearing black?) and faced off ferociously during the Zoom meeting melee.

“Here I am, fabulous and ready to slay,” says NeNe who clearly shook off the reunion color mixup. “Get into it girls.”

In the 45-second teaser, an irate (Hennessy sipping) Porsha tells Eva that she’ll “never forgive her” for speaking on her daughter PJ. Eva previously said PJ “looks like her father Dennis McKinley in a wig” and clearly Porsha’s still pissed. Meanwhile, Kenya accuses Marlo and NeNe of “f***g a man at the same time” (Charles Grant?), and Kandi comes at NeNe. “I’m embedded in your motherf**** brain, b****,” says Kandi. “And you gonna keep knowing me!”

NeNe is then seen walking out, just like Yovanna claimed.

The #RHOA ladies are going where no reunions gone before: virtual! https://t.co/Rlzd3HZL4J pic.twitter.com/OaI552q5nS — The Doctors Are IN! 👩‍⚕️💅 (@BravoTV) May 2, 2020

We’ll be tuning in for this!

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual three-part reunion special will begin on Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part two will air on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part three will on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Until then, you can keep busy by taking a look at the ladies’ best couch couture for the reunion. Hit the flip and tell us who slayed the best.