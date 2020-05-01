Poor Thang: NeNe Says She Felt ‘Targeted’ During Virtual #RHOA Reunion—Yovanna #SnakeGate Shades Her AGAIN

There’s drama (of course) afoot before the airing of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion and it involves the HBIC. NeNe Leakes is once again speaking on what went down during the virtual Zoom melee n and she’s reiterating that she was treated unfairly.

As previously reported, NeNe said she wore black to the reunion but changed after noticing that all the other ladies were wearing white, a move she thinks happened purposely to throw her off to make her “look like a black sheep.” She also wondered why Yovanna was asked to be part of the reunion when others highlighted on the show including Tanya Sam’s fiance Paul Judge and the so-called “cookie lady” weren’t asked to participate.

According to NeNe, she was clearly targeted by the ladies and Andy Cohen’s questions.

“The first two and a half hours- it was all questioning me. Me, me, me, me! NeNe, NeNe, NeNe, NeNe!” said NeNe on YouTube. “I thought, ‘Okay. So it’s all me.’ According to everything I saw this season, they said they carried the show, I’m not in that many episodes, they in the majority of the episodes- so why should I have had that many questions?…So when the reunion starts again, Marlo [Hampton] and Tanya [Sam] are not out there. Porsha [Williams] is there, I’m there. And you have to understand that the rest of them are with Kenya [Moore] on her side.

According to Hollywood Life who spoke with NeNe’s #SnakeGate shader Yovanna, that’s exactly what happened—NeNe was put on BLAST and apparently couldn’t handle the heat. Yovanna said a handful of RHOA stars “gave it” to NeNe and didn’t back down for her. She added that Kenya Moore and Kandi especially went toe to toe with her and NeNe got “ran out of her own house.”

“That’s probably why [NeNe] kept getting up and walking off,” Yovanna added during our interview on April 26. “She got she got ran out of her own house. Okay? She got ran out of her her own quote unquote, house.”

She also said NeNe was “sweating under pressure” and accused her of choosing to “leave and not address anything.”

NeNe also reiterated in an interview with Michelle “ATLien” Brown that she was the focus of the reunion, and YES she did get up and leave.

“Just because I got up and left—I wanted to leave,” said NeNe. “They think they gonna have this whole thing about me?!

That poor, poor, thang. RIGHT?

What do YOU think about NeNe feeling targeted during the RHOA reunion??? See more of her thoughts below.