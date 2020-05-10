Area Codes, Fendi Capri Pants & Parasucos: Ludacris & Nelly Next For #VERZUZ Battle

By now, you’ve heard of VERZUZ: the Instagram battle series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beats where artists play their hits for the love of the art. It’s also the same series that broke Instagram’s IG live record with the rescheduled Babyface and Teddy Riley battle.

On Saturday night, after the Jill Scott and Erykah Badu battle burned social media to incense ash, Swizz Beatz and Timberland wasted no time in announcing their next head-to-head match up. The duo went on Instagram to let the world know that Ludacris wanted smoke with whoever wanted those problems from his catalog, and luckily for us, Nelly answered the call.

Nelly and Ludacris will be hopping on Instagram live next Saturday to give one of the most interesting battles of all time. If this was sports betting, Nelly would go into this being the underdog–at least, according to the consensus on social media. Both artists definitely have the hits, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out the winner of public perception!

Better prepare for some bow’ throwing, tip drillin’ nostalgia.

Catch the announcement below.