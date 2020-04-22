One Wish: Pettiest Reactions To Ray J Campaigning For A Verzuz Battle

Pettiest Reactions To Ray J Campaigning For A Verzuz Battle
- By Bossip Staff
There were so many things happening during Teddy Riley & Babyface’s legendary Verzuz battle that attracted millions of viewers for an unforgettable IG Live experience flooded with comments from celeb faves like Adele, Toni Braxton and RAY J who threw himself to the wolves by campaigning for a Verzuz battle in front of 400K people.
No, seriously, this really happened (like, forreal forreal) in a not-sure-if-serious moment that immediately sparked another (hilarious) petty party during the funniest, most entertaining and joke-filled week of the seemingly never-ending quarantine era.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Ray J campaigning for a Verzuz battle on the flip.
