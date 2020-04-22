One Wish: Pettiest Reactions To Ray J Campaigning For A Verzuz Battle

Somebody tell me what Ray J thought he was gonna do, play “One Wish” and “Wait a Minute” 10 times each? #BabyfacevsTeddyRiley pic.twitter.com/50Q5zx2k7P — Throw in the Tile (@TweetsAndPeets) April 21, 2020

There were so many things happening during Teddy Riley & Babyface’s legendary Verzuz battle that attracted millions of viewers for an unforgettable IG Live experience flooded with comments from celeb faves like Adele, Toni Braxton and RAY J who threw himself to the wolves by campaigning for a Verzuz battle in front of 400K people.

No, seriously, this really happened (like, forreal forreal) in a not-sure-if-serious moment that immediately sparked another (hilarious) petty party during the funniest, most entertaining and joke-filled week of the seemingly never-ending quarantine era.

Ray J….do you even have 5 SONGS you can battle somebody with??? BOY….. 😂😂😂😂 #TeddyRileyVsBabyface #VERZUS pic.twitter.com/EVMj4Aru70 — Miss BS♒ (@MissBrandisS) April 21, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Ray J campaigning for a Verzuz battle on the flip.