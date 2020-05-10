Nice Try! Lawyers For Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Succinctly Shutdown Newly Released Surveillance Footage

After surveillance footage was released seemingly showing Ahmaurd Arbery entering an abandoned house, attorneys for his family are issuing a response.

Over the weekend The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released surveillance footage that the GBI is reviewing amid the arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64 – a former detective – and his son, Travis McMichael, 34.

“We are using video to put the timeline together to fill in the blanks of what happened that afternoon,” Scott Dutton, GBI’s Deputy Director of investigations confirmed to The AJC. “We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case,” the GBI said in a statement Saturday afternoon, several hours after the AJC’s article about the video posted online. “It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.”The video appears to be from a home security camera installed at a house about a block from the shooting.

In the video, a person in a white shirt who appears to Arbery, walks into the garage of a house under construction and then walks around back of the house. The person leaves five minutes later and is NOT seen taking anything from the house.

The surveillance footage also shows a man across the street in overalls seemingly watching. That person is believed to have called 911 to tell police that a man was in the house under construction. A second neighbor also called the police.

A transcript of the 911 calls reads;

“The dispatcher responded: “And you said someone is breaking into it right now?“No,” the caller said. “It’s all open, it’s under construction. And he’s running right now! There he goes right now.”“OK,” the dispatcher asked. “What is he doing?”“He’s running down the street.”The dispatcher said she would send police. Six minutes later another caller called 911 to say, “There’s a black male running down the street.”

According to the legal team representing Ahmaud’s family, the video further proves that Ahmaud did nothing wrong. Instead, it shows that he was out for a jog, did not break any laws by entering the home and was unarmed at the time of his murder.

“Ahmad’s actions were in no way a felony,” writes the legal team in a statement obtained by BOSSIP.

“Our office has reviewed the surveillance video which appears to show a person, believed to be Ahmaud Arbery, entering a property under construction. The individual remains on the property for under 3 minutes before continuing to jog down the road. This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us. Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period. Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property. He remained for a brief period of time and was not instructed by anyone to leave but rather left on his own accord to continue his jog. Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law. This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified. We reiterate, Ahmaud Arbery did not take part in ANY felony, had no illegal substances in his system, was not armed yet was shot three times with a shotgun at close range.” Sincerely, Benjamin L. Crump, Esq., S. Lee Merritt, Esq., L. Chris Stewart, Esq.

