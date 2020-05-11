‘You Played Yourself!’ Peeved Pastor Jamal Bryant Threatens Legal Action Over Secret Seed Accusations

Pastor Jamal Bryant knows you’re out there spreadings salacious rumors about him secretly fathering a child and he’s issuing a response. The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church shepherd has been in the rumor mill lately over unfounded allegations that he had a baby with a woman NOT named Gizelle Bryant.

Several bloggers including Funky Dineva alleged that the sanctified saint fathered a newborn baby with a member of his Atlanta church, but according to the Pastor that’s completely outrageous and his lawyers are on the case.

“You played yourself,” wrote the Pastor on Instagram with a DJ Khaled clip. (Yes, a DJ Khaled clip)

He then followed up with a video denying the allegations head-on.

“I have been in a tale spin,” said the Pastor in a video posted to the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page. “Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make a baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta. And was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church.” “That number one is 1,000% untrue…1,000% faulty.

“Days gone by I usually don’t say anything. Michelle Obama informed us …’When they go low — we go high.’ If it was just for me I could just withstand it, ignore it and keep going but I have to think about my daughters, who are now of internet age, who have to read these falsities by cowards, who write things with no boundaries. […] Things I used to do I don’t do anymore, places I used to go, I don’t go anymore. The man that I am now is not the man that I used to be,” added the Pastor noting that God changed him in spite of his mistakes.”

Uhhhh, discussing an alleged secret baby on the Church’s Facebook page???? Talk about transparency…

Gizelle herself has responded and she’s clearly sticking by his side.

“Clearly we are really important for all of these lies,” wrote the #RHOP star.

The baby allegations come after the Pastor admitted in 2016 that he had a sexual relationship with another church parishioner, Latoya Shawntee Odom, 34, who gave birth to their son, John Karston Bryant. Gizelle Bryant also previously confirmed that it was his infidelity that made her leave him the first time. They reconciled last year.

“I felt like it was a lifestyle, as opposed to you made a mistake one night,” said Gizelle about the Pastor’s infidelity. So I just didn’t want to sign up for that,” she said.

It’ll be interested to see if any of this plays out on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” that’s been pushed back till this summer.

Did YOU believe the Jamal Bryant baby news???