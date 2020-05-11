Future Mentions Fifty-Eleven Of His Baby Mamas On Mother’s Day, Blows Up Twitter

Future fans know he has a handful of women to thank for raising his children and to their delight, he showed public adoration for…most of them yesterday. The 36-year-old sent out several tweets thanking the mothers of his children: India, Ciara, Brittni, and Joie to name a few.

Here are his tweets, going down the baby mama assembly line but a few notable names are missing…

Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Paris ❤️ your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami 😅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Future seems to have purposely left out Eliza Reign with whom he’s currently in a back and forth court battle and Cindy Parker, who is the mother of his son Legend Ary Wilbourn. Just recently, Parker dropped her paternity claim against the rapper leading folks to believe they settled outside of court.

The baby mama roll call definitely sparked reactions online, hit the flip to see some of them.