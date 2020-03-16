Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Cindy Parker Drops Paternity Suit Against Rapper (Exclusive)

The Texas woman who said she gave birth to Future’s son last year has dropped her paternity suit against him.

On March 13, lawyers for Cindy Parker filed a notice of non-suit in her civil suit against rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. A motion for “non-suit” essentially means that a plaintiff has decided not to pursue the case and wants it dismissed.

Once the judge signs off, the case will be tossed. The new development means that Parker and Future have most likely inked an out of court settlement in the case, which accused the “Life Is Good” rapper of fathering Parker’s baby son, Legend, but not providing for him.

Late last year, Parker sued Future for paternity, custody and child support, alleging he sired her son before abandoning her and the child.

Parker filed a DNA test as part of the case that shows her baby boy was more than 99 percent likely to be half-siblings with another woman, Eliza Reign, who also sued Future last year over the paternity of her daughter.

The “Dirty Sprite” rapper has not publicly spoken about Parker’s case. He recently posted images on social media of he and gal pal Lori Harvey hosting an over the top casino night at her LA manse.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Parker and Future.