LHHATL: The Internet DRAGGED Akbar For Getting The Brakes Beat Off Of Her; Tokyo Vanity Gets Praised

This has to be one of the wildest episodes of any reality TV ever made, partly because the show ended with a damn announcement that the season was cut short because of a pandemic. That doesn’t happen often.

Things were just getting spicy especially all thanks to Akbar and her shenanigans. It all started this week when Karlie tried to get Akbar and Shenikah to make peace after all their beefing. That didn’t work out as security had to separate the two.

Then things escalate when Spice is upset that Akbar didn’t keep her promise to keep the peace. THEN Tokyo and Keisha rolled up to figure out the news.

Keisha confronted Akbar about her problems and Akbar charged for a fight. However she was INTERCEPTED by Tokyo who laid that a$$ out. Spice, again upset that Akbar is fighting, ATTACKS Akbar herself!

We’re left with Keisha and Tokyo letting it known that the next time they meet someone is getting beat.

