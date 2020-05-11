Jason Derulo Dancing Is Terrorizing The Internet With His Dancing And Everyone Is FED UP

Celebrities are looking for ways to engage fans and keep themselves viable and popular during quarantine and the pandemic. Some are dropping remixes to their songs. Others are doing IG Lives and putting on concerts from home. Some are taking to TikTok to give the world al the entertainment we can handle.

One such person is Jason Derulo who has taken to TikTok to give us all the dance moves he possibly can. He’s in sleeveless bliss with his pop-locking and chaotic energy. He’s all over the internet, prompting fans and haters alike to wonder what the hell is going on?