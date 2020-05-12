R.I.P: YouTuber Corey La Barrie Killed In Car Crash On His 25th Birthday, ‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva To Be Arrested For Murder

Corey La Barrie, a popular creator on Youtube, died at the age of 25 after allegedly getting into a car crash with Ink Master star Daniel Silva. According to reports from TMZ, Silva is going to be arrested for the murder of La Barrie, which comes after the two were out celebrating Corey’s 25th birthday.

Los Angeles authorities were called to the scene of an accident on Sunday night after Silva–who was allegedly driving a McLaren sports car with La Barrie the passenger seat–crashed into a street sign and a tree.

Both parties were transported to a hospital, where Corey La Barrie was later pronounced dead. While Silva is currently still in the hospital receiving treatment for a broken hip, he has no life-threatening injuries, and he is expected to be arrested for murder at the hospital or when he has been discharged.

La Barrie’s mother took to Instagram to share the devastating news, saying that Corey and Daniel were both drunk at the time of the accident.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver,” she wrote in her caption. “The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair”

Though it isn’t clear how the crash happened, police said witnesses at a party they attended said that Silva was seen drinking that night. The party in question was said to be apart of La Barrie’s birthday celebration.