Who You Got?! Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Should Go Head-To-Head With Jay-Z In A Verzuz Battle

As the coronavirus quarantine continues here in the United States, celebrities are looking for more ways to not only entertain their fans, but entertain themselves, too. The Verzuz battles–created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland–have proven to be one of the biggest tools against the boredom that’s been building over the past few months, providing match-ups like Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu and Boi-1da vs Hit-Boy.

Now, there’s constant conversation surrounding who the next battle will be, with some high-profile musicians putting in their bid for a chance at competition. This week, Snoop Dogg joined the conversation, letting the world know that if he were to get involved, his opponent would have to be Jay-Z.

While discussing the matter with Fat Joe on Instagram Live this weekend, Snoop revealed that Hov’s domination of New York is comparable to Snoop’s success on the West Coast at the very same time.

“Biggie passed away and then Nas had it for a minute,” Snoop started. “And then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So to me, it’s either Snoop or Jay Z. Because he’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.”

A lot of people would be surprised to see Jay-Z take part in something like this, but if he did…who you got?