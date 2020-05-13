What The Flügendorf: Following Viral Video Of A Woman Masturbating In Its Store, Ikea Promises To Tighten Security

IKEA is letting customers know they’ve increased their security following the circulation of a viral video that showed a woman masturbating inside one of its stores.

According to reports from AFP, the whole thing went down at one of the brand’s Chinese locations, where the unidentified woman was filmed half-naked, pleasuring herself on different pieces of furniture. Since it went viral, the footage has been scrubbed from Chinese social media, but screenshots live on forever and continue to circulate elsewhere online.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” the company said in a statement to AFP. They didn’t confirm which branch the explicit video was filmed at, but simply said it is implementing “even more careful security and public cleanliness measures” while encouraging customers to “browse stores in an orderly and civilised way.”

While it’s also not clear when the footage was shot in the first place, many people believe the incident occurred prior to the coronavirus lockdowns, since the footage shows shoppers in the background without any masks on.

According to AFP, Chinese citizens could face up to 10 days in administrative detention for deliberate public nudity, while anyone who is caught uploading and disseminating “obscene” online content could serve up to 15 days in detention and be ordered to pay a fine of up to 3,000 yuan, which is equivalent to over $400 USD.