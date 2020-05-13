For The Freaky Fans: Peep The Trailer For New Zeus Show ‘Blac Chyna’s Only Cam: LA’, Behind-The-Cream Look At Social Media Porn Stars [Video]

COVID-19 has forced us many of us inside our homes with no one to do. Raging libidos all across America are thumping and pounding away at our thottie thoughts and the online sex industry has…come…to the rescue.

OnlyFans was already doing pretty damn well for themselves before Beyoncé shouted them out on Megan Thee Stallion’s scantily-clad remix of “Savage“. The popular social media sex site hosts thousands of women and men who want to show off every crack and crevice that their mommas gave them.

At some point in between washing crunch socks and fluid-soaked bedsheets, one might stop and ask themselves “what do these people do when they’re not providing chicken-choking content for our penal and punanny pleasures?”

Well, first and foremost, they are all actual human beings with lives and anxieties just like the rest of us. Secondly, some of them have agreed to somehow get even MORE intimate and show us their business BEYOND the cameras, cake clappin’, kitty caressin’, and c**shots. Many of these creators are earning BIG money by giving the people what they want. Sex.

Blac Chyna and Zeus have come together (no pun intended but if the shoe fits…) to bring us a content series that we definitely didn’t expect to happen this quickly.

Peep the trailer for Blac Chyna’s Only Cam: LA the show that gives us a deeper and more moist insight into the lives of those who pop their P and stroke their D for us for a small fee. For what it’s worth, that “small fee” is bringing in BIG money. Don’t take our word for it. Watch and see for yourself…

Thoughts? Will you be watching?